The Capper Foundation celebrates their 100th birthday with virtual party

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation is celebrating their 100th Anniversary with a Gala, hosted by their Board of Trustees.

The Gala will be held virtually on Saturday, November 7, 2020 starting at 5:00 p.m. The public is invited to join during happy hour to hear from Senators Pat Roberts and Bob Dole, Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers, the Board of Trustees and other guests as they celebrate 100 years of service to individuals with disabilities across Kansas.

Edie Smith, V.P. of Development & Marketing, said “This year is very special for Capper Foundation. On December 25th we celebrating our 100th birthday. For our birthday video, we will be stepping back through time from 1920 to today. We have special guests that will be joining us and we start at 5:00 p.m. and you can access the virtual party through our Facebook page or our website.”

The gala will take viewers on a journey from Capper’s humble beginnings to today and toast to the next one hundred years. To view the gala online go to Capper’s Facebook page or YouTube.

To learn more or to participate, visit the Capper Foundation Website. If you miss it on Saturday, the event will be posted in its entirety, along with segmented videos, on Monday, November 9th on the Capper Foundation website.

Arthur Capper’s lasting legacy is Capper Foundation, founded 100 years ago on Christmas Day 1920, when he vowed to “do more for the children.” Today, the Capper services extend across the lifespan, helping infants, children, teens and adults living with disabilities enjoy access, independence and opportunities to advance their hopes and dreams. The Capper Foundation provides children and adult services, veterans assistance funds and more.