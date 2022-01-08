The Dance Factory holds winter recital in TPAC Saturday evening

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dance Factory, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place, held their winter recital Saturday evening at The Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Dancers ranged in ages from 8 years to 18 years old.

Some of the dance routines included,

  • Man of La Manchia
  • Hiccup
  • Back it Up
  • Boogie Woogie Fiddle
  • Rockin to the Music
  • Requiem
  • I’m A Lady
  • And many more

The Dance Factory strives to create an exciting, educational, artistic environment where children, ages 18 months to adult, learn the art of dance and expression.

