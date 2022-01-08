The Dance Factory holds winter recital in TPAC Saturday evening

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dance Factory, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place, held their winter recital Saturday evening at The Topeka Performing Arts Center.
Dancers ranged in ages from 8 years to 18 years old.
Some of the dance routines included,
- Man of La Manchia
- Hiccup
- Back it Up
- Boogie Woogie Fiddle
- Rockin to the Music
- Requiem
- I’m A Lady
- And many more
The Dance Factory strives to create an exciting, educational, artistic environment where children, ages 18 months to adult, learn the art of dance and expression.