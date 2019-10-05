The Doberman Pinscher Club of America bring their best to Stormont Vail Events Center

Some of the best Doberman Pinscher’s in the world at spending the next week at the Stormont Vail Events Center. The Doberman Pinscher Club of America is having their Best of Breed Show this week in Exhibition Hall. The event is free to the public. ” For the past 100 years, our breeders have been producing a stable, smart, discerning, loving, loyal family companion, to search and rescue, to agility champ, to service/therapy dog, to police and military protection, today’s Doberman Pinscher is the aristocrat of canines.” Later this week the show will feature the top 20 Doberman Pinschers in the world for an all around best of show competition.



























































