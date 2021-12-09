The Gatlin Brothers bring their Country Christmas to Prairie Band Casino and Resort

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Gatlin Brothers have achieved considerable success within country music, with over 40 chart topping singles.

The Gatlin Brothers will celebrate their milestone of six-and-a-half decades as a band this year with the aptly titled 65th Anniversary Tour, which and runs through December. The brothers will be performing more than 60 dates throughout 2021.

The Gatlin Brothers, Larry, Steve and Rudy, officially formed in 1979, in Odessa, Texas, but had been performing together since childhood, when they sang in church choirs and on several local Texas television shows. While they were still in their teens, they recorded a religious album for the independent Sword & Shield label.

They are known for the country songs they wrote, sang and recorded in the 1970s and 1980s. Some of their biggest hits include, Broken Lady, All the Gold in California, Houston and She Used to be Somebody’s Lady.