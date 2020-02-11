The Harlem Globetrotters dazzled the audience at the Stormont Vail Events Center

The Harlem Globetrotters were performing their magical basketball theatrics Monday evening at the Stormont Vail Events Center. The Globetrotters originated on the south side of Chicago, Illinois, in 1926 and did not play in Harlem until 1968, four decades after the team’s formation. Over the years, they have played more than 26,000 exhibition games in 124 countries. The team’s signature song is Brother Bones’ whistled version of “Sweet Georgia Brown”. Their mascot is an oversized globe named “Globie”. The team plays over 450 live events each year.