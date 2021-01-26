The Kansas Chamber of Commerce ready to take on 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Chamber of Commerce held a day-long summit on Tuesday at the Topeka Country Club. The Summit focused on issues and concerns important to the Kansas business community.

Alan Cobb, Kansas Chamber President and CEO, said “What we are doing here today is having interaction with members and legislatures so we know how to address some of the more challenging issues coming up. “

“COVID certainly has had an impact on our economy. We are doing better than other states and worse than other states. Unemployment is still an issue. It’s been a mixed bag but we were fearing a lot worse back in March.”

“We have led the effort on the map for COVID recovery, which includes getting more money into the private sector.”

The program’s question and answer format provided an opportunity for Chamber members and their guests to hear from business leaders, elected officials, candidates for public office and others.