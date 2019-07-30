The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center explores new frontiers in space

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, located in Gage park, gives children a chance to explore new frontiers in space travel. The Space Exhibit coincides with the 50 year anniversary landing on the moon. Visitors can put on a space suit, explore constellations, climb on a rocket ship, run mission control and learn about astronauts working in space. The exhibit will be at the Discovery Center until August 15th. A new exhibit will takes it’s place in mid September. For more information on the exhibit go to https://kansasdiscovery.org/space/