The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center explores new frontiers in space

U.S. Congressman Steve Watkins held a Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday at The Dillon House. Representative Watkins discussed local issues including the funding of the Polk Quincy Viaduct Project in Topeka, the US-69 Highway Project in Pittsburg, Ks, as well as national issues, such as the US-Mexico-Canada Trade agreements. Representative Steve Watkins represents the 2nd Congressional District in Kansas, which includes Topeka. Rep. Watkins is in his freshman year in Washington D.C. having been elected in January, 2019. He is currently serving on the Education and Labor Committee, the Veterans Affairs Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee. He is the only freshman serving on the Whip Team. The Town Hall Meeting was sponsored by The Greater Topeka Partnership, Core First Bank & Trust, Kansas Gas Service, Midwest Health and Security Benefit. Terry Neher, US Bank was moderator for the event.