The legendary rock band Chicago draws a nearly soldout crowd at TPAC

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The legendary rock band Chicago played their ever popular music Tuesday evening, to a nearly sold out crowd at the Topeka Performing Arts center.

Chicago is an American rock band formed in Chicago, Illinois, in 1967. The group initially called themselves The Big Thing before changing their name to the Chicago Transit Authority in 1968, and then shortening the name in 1969. They are a self-described rock and roll band with elements of classical music, jazz, R&B and pop.

To date, Chicago has sold over 40 million albums in the U.S., with 23 gold, 18 platinum and eight multi-platinum albums. They have had five consecutive number-one albums on the Billboard 200 and 20 top-ten singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 1974 the group had seven albums, its entire catalog at the time, on the Billboard 200 simultaneously. The group has received ten Grammy Award nominations, winning one for the song, “If You Leave Me Now”.

The group’s first album, Chicago Transit Authority, released in 1969, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014. The original line-up of Chicago was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. The band received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.