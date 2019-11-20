The Little Mermaid Opens Thursday night at Shawnee Heights High School

The Little Mermaid is playing Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Shawnee Heights High School at 7:00 pm. The play is based on the 1989 movie with the same name. Ariel is a 16-year-old mermaid princess in the kingdom of Atlantica. She is fascinated by the human world above. With her best friend Flounder, Ariel collects human artifacts and often goes to the surface of the ocean to visit Scuttle, a seagull who offers very inaccurate knowledge of human culture. She ignores the warnings of her father King Triton, the ruler of Atlantica, and Sebastian, a crab who serves as Triton’s adviser and court composer, that contact between merpeople and humans is forbidden.