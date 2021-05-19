The many faces of Michael Joiner

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Doughboyz Pizzeria in North Topeka held a comedy night Wednesday evening.

The comedy night headliner was Michael Joiner from Kansas City, Mo. Although Michael had to deal with a microphone that didn’t always cooperate, he had the crowd on the edge of their seats and enjoy a hilarious show for the evening.

“I’m known as God’s smart Alek. I like to keep it sarcastic. I mess with the audience, I do a lot of observational stuff,” Joiner said.

Joiner has been performing stand-up comedy for over 25 years. He enjoys interacting with the crowd and has an uncanny ability to improvise with audience members.

Michael Joiner has starred in many movies including, My Name is Paul, Rumors of Wars, Love Covers All and Kudzu Zombies. He’s written comedy for The Tonight Show and Politically Incorrect. Joiner has had TV appearances including Bruce Willis’ full-time photo-double for the hit TV show “Moonlighting” and he appeared on several TV shows including 21 Jump St. and 30 Something.

Emceeing for the evening was local comedian J. Patterson. Opening for Michael Joiner was Kansas City’s own Aaron Scarbrough.