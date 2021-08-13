Heartland Motorsports Park hosting Menards NHRA Nationals this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Heartland Motorsports Park is hosting the Menards NHRA Nationals this weekend.

This weekend’s events include races in Top Alcohol, Factory Stock, Funny Car and Top Fuel categories. Race fans were able to walk the midway on Friday and watch as mechanics readied the cars for their qualifying races. If they were lucky enough, they caught a glimpse of their favorite drivers.

The races started on Friday and will continue throughout the weekend. Gates open at 8:45 a.m. Saturday with qualifying races starting at 11:30 a.m. Then on Sunday, gates open at 9:00 a.m. and elimination races begin at 11:00 a.m.