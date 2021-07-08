The Music Man to open Friday night at Topeka Civic Theatre and Academy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Music Man opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Topeka Civic Theatre and Academy.

The wicked, funny and romantic comedy follows a fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen.

The comedy is based on Meredith Willson’s 1957 Broadway musical “The Music Man”.

The Music Man opens Friday night and runs thru August 15th. Click here for tickets to The Music Man.

Next up at the Topeka Civic Theatre and Academy is the Academy Award-winning drama, “On Golden Pond” which opens on September 10th.