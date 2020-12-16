The National Guard celebrates 384 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas National Guard Museum, located at the entrance to the Topeka Regional Airport, held an open house on Wednesday to celebrate the Guard’s 384th birthday.

On Dec. 13, 1636, the Massachusetts General Court in Salem issued an order requiring all able-bodied men between 16 and 60 years old to create a standing army for protection.

The United States National Guard is part of the reserve components of the United States Army and the United States Air Force. It is a military reserve force composed of National Guard military members or units of each state.

The majority of National Guard soldiers and airmen hold a civilian job full-time while serving part-time as a National Guard member. These part-time guardsmen are augmented by a full-time cadre of Active Guard & Reserve (AGR) personnel in both the Army National Guard and Air National Guard, plus Army Reserve Technicians in the Army National Guard and Air Reserve Technicians (ART) in the Air National Guard.