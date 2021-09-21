The No. 1 Washburn volleyball hosts Emporia State

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The No. 1 Washburn Volleyball team hosted Emporia State Tuesday evening in Lee Arena.

For the first time in program history the Washburn Ichabods are ranked No. 1 in the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) national poll.

Prior to today, the highest Washburn had been ranked was No. 2. and Washburn held that No. 2 spot for the first three weeks of the 2008 season and then again in the seventh week during the 2010 season.

Joining the Ichabods are Angelo State at No. 2, Metro State at No. 3. Nebraska-Kearney at No. 4 and Southwest Minnesota at No. 5.

Other ranked teams in the MIAA are Central Missouri at No. 7 and Northwest Missouri at No. 13.

Final score of the Tuesday evening match, Washburn 3, Emporia State 0