The Shawnee County Fair begins today with safety precautions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County 4-H and FFA fair began today with the judging of the food and crafts items and the arrival of the pigs in Domer Livestock arena.

This year’s fair will be a bit different from years past due to coronavirus. The exhibits will continue to be displayed and judged as in the past but only family members of the exhibitors will be allowed in the buildings.

“We are doing things a little bit differently. The kids drop off their projects and they are judged and picked up at a later time. Starting today, our livestock are coming in. We are able to have our livestock shows with social distancing,” said Candis Meerpohl, Shawnee County Fair Director.

The exhibits are staggered this year with the food and craft exhibits arriving on Wednesday, the pigs and beef on Thursday, on Friday the bucket calves, sheep and goats will arrive, and on Saturday the dairy cattle will be checked in for judging.