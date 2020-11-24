The Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation distributes dinners in parking lot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Community Thanksgiving dinner is taking on a new look for 2020. Instead of the usual hot Thanksgiving dinner that is usually served in Ag Hall diners received a Hungry Man dinner through a long line of cars in the parking lot of the Stormont Vail Events Center.

David Braun, Community Thanksgiving Dinner President and Organizer, “We ordered 3,900 Hungry Man Dinners from HyVee. They delivered them to us and Reser’s provided a refrigerator trailer to keep them frozen. We plan to hand out all 3,900 dinners over three days.”

More dinners will be handed out on:

Tuesday, November 24, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Keep it Clean Carwash, 1928 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

Wednesday, November 25, from 3:00 p.m. – until the meals are gone at the Antioch Family Life Center, 1921 S.E. Indiana Ave.

The Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner is the longest running standalone community Thanksgiving Dinner served on Thanksgiving day each year. Having started in 1968. The organizers of the dinner found a way to continue providing this service to the community and keep the tradition going for years to come by handing out dinners to a long line of cars in the parking lot of the Stormont Vail Events Center. To date, they have delivered over 25,000 meals and served over 100,000 Thanksgiving dinners.