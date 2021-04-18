The Topeka Zoo is getting ready to say goodbye to one of their giraffe’s this week

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Konza, the male giraffe calf born at the Topeka Zoo in the summer of 2018 will be moving on to his new home Monday.

“We knew when he was born that he wouldn’t be staying here long,” said Zoo Director Brendan Wiley. “When he became old enough, he was destined to move on to another zoo where eventually he will become the bull of his own giraffe herd.”

In 2016, the Topeka Zoo made the decision to breed Sergeant Peppers with both Hope and Abi. The zoo announced in March 2018, that Abi was pregnant. After months of waiting, Abi, the 7-year-old giraffe gave birth to Konza. Abi began going into labor around noon Wednesday, July 11 and the baby was born at 12:38 p.m. that day. Zoo officials said at that time, they thought the baby was a boy and that it’s name would be Konza.

On September 11, 2018, the Topeka Zoo held a baby shower for Konza and invited the public to see him for the first time.

Konza was the Topeka Zoo’s first giraffe to be born live streamed on a web cam. On that beautiful summer day a number of people were watching at the zoo and countless others watched from places in the community and around the world.

In more normal times, Konza most likely would have moved right about the time he turned 2 years old, however COVID-19 altered the original plans. While the delay was unfortunate for the zoo he is moving to, the community has enjoyed the extra time he has been around.

If all goes well, Konza will leave Topeka on Monday. In the next few weeks, the receiving zoo will make the announcement regarding his new home.