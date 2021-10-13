The Wafflers keep Evergy Plaza hoppin’ for Live @ Lunch Concert

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wafflers played their Rock, Reggae, Blues and Country Funk music at Evergy Plaza for the Live @ Lunch Concert Series on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Burger Bus, Oleandar Cafe and Poppin Squeeze provided lunch and drinks for the concert.

The WAFFLERS bring the energy of many different styles of music to create their own. Their music covers songs from the Beatles, Little Feat, Marley, Stones, Room Full of Blues, Jimi & Merle and more.

Next up for the Live @ Lunch Concert Series is,

20-OctCharlie BarberTaqueria Mexico LindoPoppin’ SqueezeOleander Cafe
27-OctMellowPhobiaBobby’s Food Co.Poppin’ SqueezeOleander Cafe

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

