The Washburn University Volleyball team played the University of Nebraska/ Kearney Lopers on Saturday at Lee Arena

The No. 3 ranked Washburn University Volleyball team played the University of Nebraska/ Kearney Lopers on Saturday at Lee Arena. 4-year-old Madison Welsh, Pittsburg, Pa., diagnosed with pediatric multiple sclerosis has been a part of the Washburn University Volleyball team since last year’s run to the final four. Through the Make-A-Wish foundation children were paired with teams in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Division II volleyball championships in Madison’s hometown of Pittsburgh and has been following the team since. Madison was with the team Saturday for the game in Lee Arena.

