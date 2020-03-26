The White Linen serving carry out sandwiches for lunch

The White Linen, 112 SW 6th Ave. is offering a small lunch menu from 11-1 Tuesday-Saturday in addition to their dinner menu to go. Chef Adam and Kasie VanDonge owner/operators of the White Linen, operated a sandwich shop in Holton before moving their talents to Topeka when they opened The White Linen, a French contemporary, fine-dining restaurant in downtown Topeka. Chef VanDonge says, “business is good and they are very busy during the lunch hour”. The take out lunch menu includes, Hot Ham & Cheese, Sweet & Spicey Beef, Ham, Turkey and Chedder and Ham, Turkey and Roast Beef. To place an order call (785) 350-2500.