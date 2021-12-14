There is never a shortage of volunteers for Harvesters’ food distribution

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Monthly Harvesters Mobile Food distribution was held Tuesday, at the Stormont Vail Events Center South Parking Lot.

“We are very fortunate, we never know how many volunteers we are going to get, today we have lots of volunteers. They just jump in and prepare the food. We typically get 42,000 to 45,000 pounds of food to give out each month and we will distribute everything we get.” Paul Schafer, Topeka Bible Church.

Harvesters of Topeka continue to provide for those in need in the Topeka area. Fresh fruit, vegetables., dairy, and bread/bakery products were given away on a first come first serve basis. The distribution began at 9 a.m. and will continue until all the food is gone.

“I think we have between 150 and 200 cars so far and we have a lot of good volunteers.” Paul Schafer, Topeka Bible Church.

Harvesters hold its monthly food distribution on the second Tuesday of every month in the Stormont Vail Events Center South Parking Lot.

Harvesters is sponsored by the Topeka Bible Church and The Central Topeka TurnAround Team.

