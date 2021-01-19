There’s something funny going on at Washburn Rural High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn Rural High School theater department’s winter musical, Lucky Stiff, opens at 7 p.m. Thursday at the high school.

Ticket options include in-house seating or virtual viewing. The musical comedy is also playing at 7 p.m. on Friday the 22nd and Saturday the 23rd. Click here for tickets.

Based on the novel, The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo by Michael Butterworth, Lucky Stiff is an offbeat, hilarious murder mystery farce, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds, and a corpse in a wheelchair.

Harry Witherspoon is a shoe salesman. He dreamed about making changes in his life. Soon he receives an inheritance from his uncle. He will get an amount of $6 million if he fulfills the conditions of his deceased uncle. The lawyers give Harry the embalmed body of his Uncle Anthony. The conditions were that he had to accompany his deceased uncle to Monte Carlo. On the body was attached a list of what he had to do to inherit his uncle’s money, otherwise, the money would go to charity.