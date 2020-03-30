Thin & Crisp Gourmet Pizza donates profits to local organizations

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Ivan Longoria, owner of Thin & Crisp Gourmet Pizza is donating 10% of his profits this week to 6 different organizations in Topeka. Organizations receiving the donations are, Sole Reason on Monday, Let’s Help on Tuesday, Kansas Children’s Discovery Center on Wednesday, SENT Topeka on Thursday, Foster The Cause on Friday and Valeo on Saturday. Thin & Crisp Gourmet Pizza will deliver your pizza, or you can pick it up at 5855 SW 21st St. To order a pizza, call 785-559-0853. Derrick Hodam, Agent Farm Bureau Financial Services and Honest Pest Control have also partnered with Thin & Crisp Gourmet Pizza for this great cause.