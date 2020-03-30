Thin & Crisp Gourmet Pizza donates profits to local organizations

Sunday, March 29th is the day we remember our veterans that served in the Vietnam War. These photos are from the Vietnam Veterans Memorials in Topeka at 10th & Gage, Washburn University and the Museum of the Kansas National Guard. 58,202 soldiers died during the Vietnam War including 627 from Kansas. The war took place from March 8th, 1965 and officially ended on April 30th, 1975.

