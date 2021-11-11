This year’s Blizzard Bash is back at Stormont Vail event center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Blizzard Bash is back at the Stormont Vail Events Center over the weekend. The four-day event is sold out Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening.

Blizzard Bash is the largest indoor demolition derby. The popular event runs Thursday through Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center where hundreds of demolition cars will compete for trophies in 12 vehicle classes, with over 300 drivers from all across North America.

Earlier this week, crews brought in dirt for the event center’s Landon Arena to prepare the floor. The demo cars were beginning to arrive in the parking lot on Tuesday. Mechanics were preparing the cars and car inspections were being made in Exhibition Hall.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $8 for children ages 5-12 with reserved seating for all ages at $30. Saturday morning tickets are only $5 for everyone. Weekend ticket prices are $25 for children and $75 for adults.

Blizzard Bash will also be streamed live at DerbyNation.TV for those who can’t attend the show.

For more information on tickets and what can be expected at the derby, check here.

Show times for the derby are:

Thursday 6:00 p.m.

Friday 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m.

Saturday 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 12:00 p.m.