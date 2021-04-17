This year’s Tulip Time Festival honors Jerold Binkley with a memorial

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department celebrated Tulip Time Festival at The Ted Ensley Gardens on Saturday.

Tulip Time Festival at Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee included live musical performances, vendors, a classic car show, and fun for the kids.

Tulip Time is an annual destination popular with everyone from area residents to out-of-state visitors on bus tours. A $5 donation is suggested.

Tulip Time began nearly 30 years ago in the home gardens of Jerold and Joan Binkley. Mr. Binkley desired to create an ongoing and beautiful county-wide event with Tulip Time. Today the event draws visitors from around the nation. A ribbon-cutting was held during the Tulip Festival for the Jerold Binkley Memorial at the gardens.

Tulip Time has been attended in the past by people from 68 cities in Kansas, multiple states and visitors from the United Kingdom, India, Russia, Australia and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.