This year’s winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home is Teresa Cater

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The St. Jude Dream Home has raised $682,100 for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and now has a new owner as of Thursday evening.

Teresa Cater was the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home drawing.

The home is located at 2524 SE Neptune Ct. in Aquarian Acres in southeast Topeka. Drippé Homes handled the construction of this year’s dream home.

The estimated value of the St. Jude Dream Home is $425,000 and includes:

5 bedrooms, 3 baths and an estimated 2,800 square feet

Large chef’s kitchen with spacious island

Walk-in shower and freestanding soaker tub in the master bathroom

Covered front porch and back patio

After this year’s Dream Home is given away, the Topeka community will have helped raise more than $2.8 million in four years for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

KSNT News is a proud sponsor of the annual giveaway.