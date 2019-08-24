Through A Glass Darkly, a Washburn University Senior Art Exhibit

Lori Goetsch, Dean of KSU Libraries gave the media a sneak peek of the newly renovated Hale Library, located on the Kansas State University Campus. The first floor of Hale Library is set to open on Wednesday, August 28th. Hale Library suffered significant fire damage on May 22nd, 2018 and has been under renovations since. Over 1 million books from the library had water and smoke damage and are currently being cleaned and restored. The first floor of Hale Library is a Collaboration Floor and will be called the "Dave and Ellie Everitt Learning Commons ". It will include the latest in Information/Computer Technology, Computer Study Stations and a cafeteria for the students. The Collaboration Floor will be available to students 24 hours a day, Monday thru Friday. Additional floors are being renovated with an estimated completion date of October, 2020. The University has raised seven million dollars from private donations for the Dave and Ellie Everitt Learning Commons. The rest of the library renovations including book restoration will cost in excess of seventy million dollars, which is expected to be covered by the University's Insurance.