Through A Glass Darkly, a Washburn University Senior Art Exhibit

Through A Glass Darkly is an Art Exhibit presented by Washburn University Senior Art Major, Jason Hanna. Washburn University Bachelor of Fine Art students are required to present a collection of art work they have worked on during their four years of study in the Art Department as part of their graduation requirements. This Exhibit is a compilation of pieces that Jason has created during his studies as an Art Major at Washburn University. The Exhibit is showing in the Art Building, 1700 sw College Ave., on the Washburn Campus and will be showing through August.