‘Thunder over the Heartland’ brings vintage aircraft, live demonstrations and skydivers to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thunder Over the Heartland Air Show is going on this weekend in Topeka at Forbes Field.

The air show starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and includes:

U.S. Army Black Daggers Parachute Team

U.S. Air Force T-38 Talons

U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II

U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker

Brian Correll – Pitts Special

Shockwave Jet Truck & Race

Boeing B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Randy Ball MiG-17 Jet Demonstration

U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry

S-2 Tracker Firefighting Demonstration

Aeroshell Aerobatic Team

U.S. Air Force F-16 Demonstration Team

U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight (P-51/F-16)

The show runs Saturday and Sunday at Topeka Regional Airport. For ticket information, click here.

