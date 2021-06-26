‘Thunder over the Heartland’ brings vintage aircraft, live demonstrations and skydivers to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thunder Over the Heartland Air Show is going on this weekend in Topeka at Forbes Field.

The air show starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and includes:

  • U.S. Army Black Daggers Parachute Team
  • U.S. Air Force T-38 Talons
  • U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II
  • U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker
  • Brian Correll – Pitts Special
  • Shockwave Jet Truck & Race
  • Boeing B-29 Superfortress “Doc”
  • Randy Ball MiG-17 Jet Demonstration
  • U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry
  • S-2 Tracker Firefighting Demonstration
  • Aeroshell Aerobatic Team
  • U.S. Air Force F-16 Demonstration Team
  • U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight (P-51/F-16)

The show runs Saturday and Sunday at Topeka Regional Airport. For ticket information, click here.

