‘Thunder over the Heartland’ brings vintage aircraft, live demonstrations and skydivers to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thunder Over the Heartland Air Show is going on this weekend in Topeka at Forbes Field.
The air show starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and includes:
- U.S. Army Black Daggers Parachute Team
- U.S. Air Force T-38 Talons
- U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II
- U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker
- Brian Correll – Pitts Special
- Shockwave Jet Truck & Race
- Boeing B-29 Superfortress “Doc”
- Randy Ball MiG-17 Jet Demonstration
- U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry
- S-2 Tracker Firefighting Demonstration
- Aeroshell Aerobatic Team
- U.S. Air Force F-16 Demonstration Team
- U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight (P-51/F-16)
The show runs Saturday and Sunday at Topeka Regional Airport. For ticket information, click here.
KSNT News is a proud sponsor of Thunder over the Heartland air show.