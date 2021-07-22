Thursday’s Eats & Beats: Country singer Bryton Stoll performs

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza’s Thursday evening Eats & Beats featured country singer Bryton Stoll.

Stoll specializes in country music but also plays a little classic rock and a whole lot of Jimmy Buffett. He sang the National Anthem at the 2021 Kicker Country Stampede and even played on the upcoming artist stage at this year’s Stampede.

Food trucks for this Thursday Eats & Beats included Taqueria Mexico Lindo, The Flavor Wagon, Poppin Squeeze, and The Burger Bus.

Up next for the July 29th Eats and Beats is Mark and the Sharks with Tod’s BBQ, Taqueria Mexico Lindo, The Flavor Wagon and It’s A Sweet Treat Day Bakery.