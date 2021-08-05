Thursday’s Eats & Beats draws large crowd with 80s cover band

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza’s Thursday night Eats & Beats is gaining in popularity.
This Thursday’s event featured the Undercover Band, an 80s show band out of Topeka, Manhattan and Lawrence. They are a high-energy group with the motto, “if you ain’t dancing, we ain’t doing our job!”
Band members include:
- Lead Vocals- Jayme Malsom
- Keyboard/Vocals- Missy Kimble
- Bass- Daniel Rhoads
- Guitar- Jacob Schepp
- Drums- Erik Haden
Food and drinks were provided by:
- Poppin Squeeze
- Taquerio Mexico Lindo
- Flavor Wagon