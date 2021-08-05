Thursday’s Eats & Beats draws large crowd with 80s cover band

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza’s Thursday night Eats & Beats is gaining in popularity.

This Thursday’s event featured the Undercover Band, an 80s show band out of Topeka, Manhattan and Lawrence. They are a high-energy group with the motto, “if you ain’t dancing, we ain’t doing our job!”

Band members include:

Lead Vocals- Jayme Malsom

Keyboard/Vocals- Missy Kimble

Bass- Daniel Rhoads

Guitar- Jacob Schepp

Drums- Erik Haden

Food and drinks were provided by: