Thursday’s Eats & Beats draws large crowd with 80s cover band

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza’s Thursday night Eats & Beats is gaining in popularity.

This Thursday’s event featured the Undercover Band, an 80s show band out of Topeka, Manhattan and Lawrence. They are a high-energy group with the motto, “if you ain’t dancing, we ain’t doing our job!”

Band members include:

  • Lead Vocals- Jayme Malsom
  • Keyboard/Vocals- Missy Kimble 
  • Bass- Daniel Rhoads  
  • Guitar- Jacob Schepp 
  • Drums- Erik Haden 

Food and drinks were provided by:

  • Poppin Squeeze
  • Taquerio Mexico Lindo
  • Flavor Wagon

