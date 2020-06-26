Time Express combines classic rock with blues for Live at the Vail

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center continued its Sound Check: Live at the Vail Thursday evening in Landon Arena.

Thursday evening’s entertainment was provided by Time Express, a classic rock, blues, soul and funk band based out of Topeka.

Band members include Brad Renner on keyboards & vocals, Joe Gabel on bass guitar & vocals, Doug Olmstead on guitar & vocals and Adam Villalobos on drums/percussion.

This is the seventh installment of the live broadcast of Live at the Vail hosted by Sean Kelly of Majic 107.7.

Sponsors for Live at the Vail! Concert series include Cortez Transportation, Schendel Lawn and Landscape and McCowan Gordon Construction.

Delta Haze will close out the Live At The Vail series next Thursday, July 2nd.