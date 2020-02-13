Today is Kansas Black Legislative Day at the State Capitol

Governor Laura Kelly has issued a Proclamation stating that today, Thursday Feb. 13th is Kansas Black Legislative Day. Current African-American Legislatures in the State Capitol are, Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau (D-Wichita), Sen. David Haley (D-Kansas City), Rep. Barbara Ballard (D-Lawrence), Rep. Gail Finney (D-Wichita), Rep. Broderick Henderson (D-Kansas City) and Rep. Roderick Houston (D-Wichita). The first African American man elected to the Kansas House of Representatives was Alfred Fairfax in 1888. The first African-American woman elected to Kansas House of Representatives was Barbara Ballard in 1993. The first African-American men elected to the Kansas Senate was Curtis McClinton Sr. and George Haley in 1960 and the first African-American woman elected to the Kansas Senate was Oletha Faust-Goeau in 2008.