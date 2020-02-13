Today is Kansas Black Legislative Day at the State Capitol

The League of Women Voters of Topeka and Shawnee County held an informative meeting at the State Capitol Thursday morning. Corey Carnahan, Secretary of the Senate and Susan Kannarr, Secretary of the House gave a presentation to the group on how the House and Senate operate both individually and in partnership to propose and pass new bills and have them ready for the Governor to sign into law. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages active participation of citizens in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy.