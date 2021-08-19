Today is move-in day for Washburn University students

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Today is the first day Washburn University students could move into on-campus housing. Washburn University provides housing for students at Washburn Villages, Living Learning Center and Lincoln Center and several Fraternities and Sororities.

“Today is the first day for all the students that are living on campus to move into their rooms. We will start with getting them moved into their room, get them oriented to what needs to be done today and the next few days and talk with them about all the activities on campus,” said Dr. Jerry Farley, Washburn University President.

Hundreds of students are expected to move into residence halls at Washburn University Thursday morning with check-in beginning at 9 am and will continuing all day.

Lanes were set up to direct students and parents to each of the residence halls. Students are on hand to help unload cars and move things into the individual rooms.