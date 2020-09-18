Today is Nancy Perry Day of Caring

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The United Way of Greater Topeka kicked off the Nancy Perry Day of Caring Day on Friday at the State Capitol.

Speaking at the morning event was Jessica Lehnherr, CEO of United Way of Greater Topeka, Nancy Perry and Governor Laura Kelly.

Nancy Perry led the United Way of Greater Topeka for 24 years. The day was named in her honor in 2007 as she announced her retirement.

United Way of Greater Topeka CEO, Jessica Lehnherr said, “Today is our kickoff for Nancy Perry Day of Caring. Things look a little different because of COVID-19 however we are thrilled to be at the state house today with Nance Perry and Governor Laura Kelly to help us kick off the day.”

Nancy Perry Day of Caring is a Day of Service for our community to come together and share their time and talents. Projects range from building sheds to packaging food, landscaping, painting, clearing fields and trails, building and repairing wheelchair ramps, and assembling various types of kits for clients of non-profit organizations. Some of the largest projects are being staffed by teams of employees from a single company as the day also serves as a team-building exercise.

This year the number of volunteers is expected to be approx. 355 people from 23 Topeka agencies working a total of 1,420 hours.