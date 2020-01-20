Today is the day we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday of January each year in recognition of his birthday, January 15.

Martin Luther King Jr. was a spokesperson for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, which successfully protested racial discrimination in federal and state law. President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983 and was officially observed in all 50 states for the first time in 2000.

Martin Luther King Jr. won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. On April 3, 1968, he gave his final speech, “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,” where he told his supporters “I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we, as a people, will get to the promised land.”

The next day, Martin Luther King Jr. was killed by a sniper’s bullet.

Photos taken at the Brown vs. Board Historical Site, 1515 SE Monroe St.: