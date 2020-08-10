Today is World Lion Day at the Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo celebrated World Lion day with a Facebook live presentation and inviting the public out to view the lions playing in their enclosure.

Shelley Kinsey, Topeka Zoo Carnivore Keeper, said “We are here celebrating World Lions today. We want to bring awareness to these lions and the challenges they are facing in the wild.”

Today, lions are extinct in 26 African countries and have vanished from over 95 percent of their historic range. It is estimated that there are only about 20,000 lions left in the wild. Lions still exist in 28 African countries and one Asian country.