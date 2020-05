TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Today May 5th, is recognized as the day the Mexican culture celebrates Cinco de Mayo. Cinco de Mayo is celebrated each year on May 5th in recognition Mexico’s victory over the French army at the battle of Pueblo.

On Monday, May 4th the stay at home order was lifted and allowed for restaurants to open to the public with restrictions. With today being Cinco de Mayo, it’s a good day to support your local Mexican restaurants.