TopCity Cornhole Competition a big hit at Happy Basset Barrel House

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Happy Basset Barrel House in South Topeka held a cornhole Tournament Tuesday evening at the microbrewery.

“We started this last summer in my back yard and it just exploded. We have about 40 people here tonight,” said Mark Evans of the TopCity Cornhole league. “We played for 7 weeks in a league and took the top people that finished highest in points and they get to play here tonight for about a $1,000 in prize money.”

Cornhole is a game in which players take turns throwing 16-ounce bags of corn kernels at a raised platform with a hole in the far end. A bag in the hole scores three points, while one on the board scores one point. Play continues until a team or player reaches or exceeds the score of 21 by means of cancellation scoring.

Happy Basset Barrel House is located at 510 S.W. 49th Street.