Top City Interns celebrate end of internships with a bash in Red Bud Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As most internships in the Top City Internship program are coming to an end for the summer, the Top City Interns held their celebration bash Thursday afternoon at Redbud Park. The celebration was held to celebrate the accomplishments and achievements of the more than 200 interns in the program.

“We are excited to congratulate our interns on their internships this summer. We are here to socialize and let loose and thank them for all their work this year. A lot of internship programs are ending soon, as some internships are six weeks long, some are 12 weeks long, some are semester-long,” said Cassidy Roberson, Top City Chair.

The festivities included music by 151 Entertainment, a beer garden by Norsemen Brewing Company and pulled pork from Vikings Grille and guest appearances by members of FORGE.

Each summer, Topeka’s Top City Interns welcomes more than 200 interns from major employers all over the community. The program introduces students to the city and local business leaders. It’s a chance to meet other interns and make the most of their time in Topeka.

Top City Interns is sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership.