TopCity interns hold leadership forum at Advisors Excel

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Monday afternoon, TopCity Interns sponsored a virtual leadership forum that included a few of Topeka’s business leaders. The forum was held at Advisors Excel and was broadcast to Topcity interns wishing to watch and learn what Topeka business leaders had to offer in the way of entrepreneurship.

Each summer, Topeka welcomes more than 200 interns from major employers all over the community. TopCity Interns is a city-wide internship program that will help about 200 interns learn why Topeka is the place for them to live, work, and play after they graduate.

Forum speakers included Cody Foster with Advisors Excel, Brent Boles from Schendel Lawn and Landscape, KHP Superintendent Herman Jones, Damon Parker with the Auburn-Washburn School

District, Andrea Engstrom from the Bajillion Agency and SJ Hazim with Clad Astra.

The forum was moderated by Erin Aldridge, Development Director for the Jayhawk Area Boy Scouts of America.

Cassidy Roberson, Co-chair of TopCity Interns said, “Today we are tuning in live with our interns, they are going to hear from some influential leaders in Topeka.”

“We are going to be asking our panelists how they are involved in our community, how interns can get involved in the community and just learn what’s going on in the community.”

The program introduces students to city and local business leaders and a gives them a chance to meet others in the program. The program helps interns build the skills needed to land their first job.

The program is sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership.