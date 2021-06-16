TopCity Interns learn from influential leaders of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – TopCity Interns sponsored a leadership forum that included a few of Topeka’s business leaders. The forum was held at Advisors Excel and was broadcast to Topcity interns wishing to watch and learn what Topeka business leaders had to offer in the way of entrepreneurship.

Each summer, Topeka welcomes more than 200 interns from major employers all over the community. TopCity Interns is a city-wide internship program that will help about 200 interns learn why Topeka is the place for them to live, work, and play after they graduate.

Forum speakers included Del-Metrius Herron, Keller Williams realty, Sean Frost, Washburn University Alumni Association, Johnathon Sublette, Pastor of Hi-Crest Church and Sarah Dunekack, Mars North America.

The forum was moderated by Erin Aldridge, Executive Director for the Topeka and Shawnee County Library.

Cassidy Roberson, Chair of TopCity Interns said, “Today we are going to hear from a group of people that are involved in our community and we are excited to learn why they chose Topeka and what they are involved in.”

“I love this city and now we are having conversations on how we can solve our problems and we are coming up with solutions.” Del-Metrius Herron.

“I want my legacy, when I leave this place, to be the lives I’ve impacted. Love the people, see the need, serve the will of God.” Jonathon Sublett.

“My personnel motto, if you don’t have a solution, you don’t get to complain. If you have a problem, come with an offer and I saw some opportunities where I could be part of a solution.” Sarah Dunekack.

Panelists talked about how they are involved in our community, how interns can get involved in the community and just learn what’s going on in the community.

The program introduces students to city and local business leaders and a gives them a chance to meet others in the program. The program helps interns build the skills needed to land their first job.

The program is sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership.