TopCity Storage now open after 8 months of construction

TOPEKA (KSNT) – TopCity Storage, located at 4600 S.W. Topeka Blvd., is now open for your storage needs after an 8-month construction schedule.

“We will be having an open house on June 11th from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and we would love to have everybody come by.” Crystal Reuter, Owner of TopCity Storage. “We are the first unmanned storage facility in Topeka. You can rent completely online. You go to our website, pick your unit, sign a rental agreement, put in your payment and a digital key will be sent to you.”

TopCity Storage offers climate controlled storage units that can be rented online and accessed through the Bluetooth on a cell phone.

Click here for more information on TopCity Storage.