Topeka 501 holds mid-year commencements for seniors

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka 501 high schools held mid-year graduations for those students that have completed the requirements to graduate early.

“I am so excited for our students here today. It is truly an occasion to celebrate. The fact that you continue to persevere through a pandemic, to make it to this point, is amazing. You have shown what is possible.” Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Superintendent of Topeka 501 Schools.

Topeka West, Topeka High and Highland Park high schools each held a commencement ceremony for their seniors that have completed the requirements to graduate early.

























































































































