TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The B&B Theatres at Wheatfield Village opened Friday with a matinee showing of the ever popular Batman movie, The Dark Knight.

General manager Hal Smith said the theater has several security measures in place.

“There is at least six feet between parties in each direction between any group of people,” he said.

The theater’s showtimes are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.