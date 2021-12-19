Topeka Bible Church brings back outdoor light show for 2021

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Bible Church is brought back their outdoor light show for the holidays.

The free outdoor light show is the only show of its kind in the area with dazzling Christmas light displays synchronized to live musicians and vocalists! The audio could be heard on a car radio and guests were encouraged to gather with their families and friends and make it a part of their Christmas celebration.

Guests can watch the show from their car or warm near one of the fire bowls. Free glow sticks were handed out to all who attended.