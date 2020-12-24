Topeka Bible Church offering Christmas Eve Services

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Bible Church is offering Christmas Eve services to those who wish to celebrate the holiday season with a church service.

Topeka Bible Church Christmas Eve services are scheduled for:

  • Wednesday, Dec. 23rd at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 24th at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are required to attend a Christmas Eve Service in person and can be bought here. The services are also live-streamed on Facebook, YouTube and DiscoverTBC.com.

Topeka Bible Church is located at 1135 S.W. College Ave.

