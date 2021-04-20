Topeka Business Leaders Unwind with Cortez Transportation

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held its first Business Unwind event since January 2020.

The Greater Topeka Chamber and Cortez Transportation hosted April’s Business Unwind.

“We provide local transportation. We carry anywhere from one passenger to 37 passengers locally here in town,” said Carlos Cortez, owner of Cortez Transportation. “We do airport transports, group transports, anything a vehicle can take care of.”

Cortez Transportation Company, Inc. was established in August of 2004. It provides ground transportation services with sedans, SUVs, executive vans, stretch limousines, limo buses, limo coaches, executive shuttles and executive coaches.

Click here for more information on Cortez Transportation.

Business Unwind is sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership and is open to all members of the Partnership.