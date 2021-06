TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka celebrated Juneteenth with a talent show Friday evening at Evergy Plaza.

There will be another Juneteenth celebration at Hillcrest Community Center on Saturday, June 19th from noon to 10:00 p.m.

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated on June 19th each year, to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the US. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas.

In the aftermath of the Civil War, slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.