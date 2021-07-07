Topeka Cello Collective is Rockin’ the Jayhawk!

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Cello Collective held a rock concert Wednesday evening at the Jayhawk Theatre. The cello collective’s concert is titled “Rockin’ the Jayhawk” and takes guests through music history as the group plays rock tunes from multiple decades.

The cello group played songs from Chuck Berry, the Rolling Stones, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Jackson, Nirvana and Bruno Mars.

The Topeka Cello Collective is a group of student cello players under the direction of Erinn Renyer. Student musicians learn and perform both classical and contemporary music and have opportunities to perform at community concerts and events.