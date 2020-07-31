Topeka Cello Collective presents Rockin’ the Jayhawk

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Cello Collective Organization held a Cello concert Thursday evening in the Jayhawk Theater.

The orchestra made a tribute to rock music of the 70’s and 80’s, streaming the concert live on Facebook, YouTube, Roku, Fire and Apple TV.

Erinn Renyer is a professor of strings, chamber music and cello at Washburn University, and founder and director of the Topeka Cello Collective. The group is made up of student cello players that preform ensemble music at community concerts and events.

Azura Credit Union sponsored Thursday evening’s concert.